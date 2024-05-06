'Rahul Planned To Overturn Ram Mandir Verdict If Voted To Power': Sacked Congress Leader's Shocker (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sacked Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has stirred controversy by alleging that Rahul Gandhi vowed to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on the Ayodhya Ramjanmbhoomi case. According to Krishnam, Rahul Gandhi made this assertion during a meeting with close aides, proposing to form a commission that would reverse the verdict, drawing parallels with Rajiv Gandhi's actions following the Shah Bano judgment.

In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Shah Bano, granting her maintenance post-divorce, but the Congress government, under Rajiv Gandhi, annulled the decision through parliamentary legislation.

Krishnam's claims resurfaced against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's landmark ruling on November 9, 2019, which granted the disputed land in Ayodhya to the deity Shri Ram Virajman, directing Uttar Pradesh to allocate five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque. The disputed site was entrusted to a trust for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

This revelation follows Krishnam's recent assertion that the Congress party is teetering on the brink of a factional divide between supporters of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Krishnam pointed to Rahul Gandhi's withdrawal from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi's decision not to contest elections as catalysts for potential internal rifts within the party.

He predicted a schism along the lines of allegiance to either Rahul or Priyanka, likening the situation to a simmering volcano set to erupt post-June 4.

Krishnam's remarks have sparked debates within the Congress, shedding light on potential discord and ideological differences within the party's leadership.