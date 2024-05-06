Israeli Occupation Critically Injures Palestinian Youth Near W. Bank City Of Tulkarm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation critically injured a Palestinian young man during a military raid near Tulkarm city in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday.

Upon arrival of the injured to Al-Israa Hospital in Tulkarm, the Palestinian Ministry of Health deducted that the young man suffered a severe head injury from a bullet wound by the Israeli occupation.

The Israeli occupation stormed a city and its encampment, earlier Monday, razing the tents and infrastructure while conducting home searches.

The Israeli occupation forces bombed a medical checkpoint belonging to the Tulkarm encampment, resulting in damaging all medical equipment rendering them unusable, stated the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

These latest developments came as the Palestinian Presidency warned of the Israeli occupation preparations to invade Rafah City, stressing that no peace and security will be achieved in the region without a just solution to the Palestinian cause, establishing an independent Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

