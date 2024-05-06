Meeting Tackles Strategic Policies In Leather, Knitting Industries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) - The Jordan Chamber of Industry, in partnership with the Royal Scientific Society, convened a consultative session focusing on strategic policies, sustainable initiatives, and resource efficiency, aimed at steering the leather and knitting industries towards a sustainable future.The meeting, hosted by the Energy and Environmental Sustainability Unit of the Jordan Chamber of Industry in collaboration with the Center for Water, Environment, and Climate Change of the Royal Scientific Society, with backing from the United Nations Environment Program, drew participation from representatives of the leather and knitting sectors.Ihab Qadri, a sector representative and member of the Jordan Chamber of Industry's Board of Directors, underscored the meeting's significance in fostering collaborative dialogue and concerted efforts among stakeholders to promote sustainability principles in the textile sector and address challenges hindering national industries.Highlighting the pivotal role of the leather and knitting sectors in Jordan's economy, Qadri noted their annual contribution exceeding two billion dollars in exports and their status as the primary employer within the industrial domain. He emphasized their direct impact on elevating local product quality, enhancing the competitiveness of Jordanian industrial establishments, and positioning the country's industry as a flagbearer of environmentally friendly practices.Qadri emphasized the sector's centrality in the Economic Modernization Vision, citing its potential for increased investments, job creation, and contribution to sustainable production processes aligned with resource efficiency.Muayyad Sayed, Director of the Center for Water, Environment, and Climate Change at the Royal Scientific Society, outlined the project aimed at bolstering sustainability and resource efficiency in Jordan's industrial sector, stressing the Society's collaborative role across economic domains, particularly in industry.He elaborated on the project's objectives to develop a roadmap and offer solutions to sustainability challenges, focusing on the leather and knitting sector.Muhammad Asfour, the United Nations Environment Program representative in Jordan, reiterated the program's support for enhancing sustainability and resource efficiency across sectors, aligning with the UN's environmentally friendly technology transfer initiative.Maan Ayasrah, Director of the Energy and Environmental Sustainability Unit at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, provided insights into sectoral sustainability realities and key challenges.Hossam Haj Ali from the Royal Scientific Society outlined the project's scope, services, and forthcoming initiatives.Participants identified major private sector challenges, advocating for a follow-up workshop involving government representatives and decision-makers to address identified challenges and devise implementable solutions, fostering enhanced partnership and cooperation between public and private sectors.