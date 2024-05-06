US Ambassador To Azerbaijan Visits Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
US Ambassador Mark Libby and his wife, Danusia Libby traveled toFuzuli and Shusha today, Azernews reports, citingthe post shared by the USA Embassy on its official "X" account.
"The Ambassador is meeting with government representatives;touring the Shusha Fortress, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, Khan GiziSpring, Vagif Mausoleum, and Jidir plain; and meeting with localeducators who have participated in Embassy-supported EnglishLanguage programming,"the embassy noted.
