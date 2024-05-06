(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatime Letifova Read more

Surveyors have arrived in the Kheyrimli village of Gazakhdistrict, which Armenia recently returned to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to Kamo Shaginyan, the head of Kirants (South) villagein Tavush province of Armenia, there are many policemen in thevillage.

"There are many policemen in the village. Surveyors will stayhere for at least three days," he said.

K. Shaginyan said that the villagers create tension in the area:"But they do not block the road; they do not create additionalobstacles," he added.

It should be noted that since the return of the 4 villages toAzerbaijan, occupied by Armenia, by the Armenian leadership, anunusual panic has occurred in the country. The primary reason forthis is the agitation and counter-propaganda that the local churchand opposition groups are trying to create among the people in thecountry.

In addition, let's remind that a long traffic jam has occurredon the highway leading to Yerevan around Goycha Lake since thismorning. It is noted that the main reason for the traffic jam isthe public's dissatisfaction with the Armenian leadership.

We regret to note that although the leading forces in Armeniaare trying to take certain steps towards the normalisation ofrelations with Azerbaijan, the opposition groups that prevent thisplay into the hands of the West and other anti-Azerbaijani forceswith deep interests in the South Caucasus.