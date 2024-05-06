Shmyhal Says Ukraine A Step Before Being Invited To NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv expects NATO countries to decide on Ukraine's application for NATO membership in July.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in an interview with CBC , Ukrinform reports.
"Our army works according to the NATO standards. We implemented all needed reforms, and now we are a step before invitation [to the military alliance]," he said.
Ukraine is counting on NATO members to decide on the country's application for membership at the next summit in Washington, D.C. in July, Shmyhal said.
Asked whether Ukraine would welcome additional troops from NATO countries, Shmyhal said reinforcements certainly would help push back the Russians. But for now, he said, Ukraine is asking its partners for military equipment.
"If the time comes, we will be absolutely grateful, and we will be glad," he said.
