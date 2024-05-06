Israeli Forces Detain 15 Palestinians Across West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 6 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces conducted a series of arrests across the occupied West Bank on Monday, apprehending 15 Palestinians, among them former prisoners.According to a joint statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Palestinian Prisoners Authority, the arrests were carried out in various locations, including Hebron, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, Jericho, and Salfit. Reports indicate that these operations were marked by harsh treatment, including severe beatings and threats directed towards the detainees and their families, in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction of homes belonging to Palestinian citizens.The statement further noted that the Israeli occupation forces have maintained a continuous presence in the city of Tulkarm and its surrounding areas since the previous day. However, due to the ongoing military operations, details regarding the extent of arrests in these areas remain unclear.The total number of arrests since October 7 has now reached approximately 8,590 individuals, encompassing those apprehended from their homes, at military checkpoints, individuals coerced into surrendering themselves under duress, and those taken as hostages.