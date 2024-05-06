Kuwaiti Amb.: Kuwait Amir's Visit To Turkiye Historic, Boosts Strategic Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Osama Al-Saeed

ANKARA, May 6 (KUNA) -- The upcoming visit by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Turkiye on Tuesday will add to the strong historic ties linking the two countries and would boost the strategic cooperation, said Kuwaiti Ambassador to Turkiye Wael Al-Enezi on Tuesday.

This is the first visit by His Highness the Amir outside of the frame of GCC and Arab countries, which reflected the importance of Turkiye in the Kuwaiti discourse, Ambassador Al-Enezi told KUNA.

He predicted that the visit would focus on boosting ties on all possible levels especially with it coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The strength of the bilateral ties had been exemplified in the signing of 62 agreements, Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), and cooperation protocols in inception of relations, he affirmed, adding that Kuwait would always remain grateful for Turkiye especially with its just stance during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

He also mentioned Kuwait's humanitarian support to Turkiye on various occasions crises including the 2023 February devastating earthquake that his southern Turkiey.

The Ambassador also touched on Kuwait's assistance with Turkiye in handling the situation of the Syrian refugees who fled their country since the crisis began in Syria back in 2011.

Touching on the major files to be discussed during the visit, the diplomat affirmed that the leaderships of the two countries would surely touch on the most important issue in the region and that is the Palestinian cause with a special focus on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, scores of other important issues such as bolster ties on all levels would be on the agenda, he said.