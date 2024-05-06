Karan Johar Bashes Reality Show For Poor Mimicry; Did He Slam Kettan Singh For Mocking Him? Read His Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karan Johar, a Bollywood director, expressed his displeasure after seeing a TV programme comic copy him in
'bad taste'.
The filmmaker stated on his Instagram Stories that the impersonation was in
'bad taste'.
He
went on to say that
he expected such conduct from
trolls,
but not from those in the film business.
Although Karan Johar did not name the programme or the comedian, numerous social media users assume he was referring to Kettan Singh, who impersonated him on
the show
Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge.
“I
was sitting and watching television with my mom...and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel... a comic
was mimicking
me in
exceptionally poor
taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people
but
when your
own
industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25
years
it speaks volumes about the times we live in...this
doesn't
even anger me
it
just makes me sad!”
Karan wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Standing in solidarity with Johar, film producer Ekta Kapoor shared his statement on her Instagram Stories and extended her support.
“This has happened so many times! Ugly humour sometimes on shows. And even at award functions. And then they expect you to attend! Karan, please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours,”
Ekta wrote. Karan reposted the story and replied,
“Love you
Ektu.”
Who is Karan Johar talking about in his post?
Several social media users flocked to Instagram, X, and Reddit to decipher
Karan's
enigmatic message. Many assumed he was referring to Kettan Singh, a comedian from Sony
TV's
comedy programme Madness Machayenge. The conclusion
was based
on a recent promotion that the channel ran on Instagram and TV. In the teaser, Kettan dressed
up
as Karan and mocked his discussion programme, Koffee With Karan.
Kettan criticised the comedy show, calling it
'Toffee with Churan'. He poked fun at him during his performance by releasing countless star babies and mocked
Karan's
dance habit.
Watch the video below. Huma Qureshi judged the event. The show also stars Harsh Gujral, Snehil, Ankita Shrivastav, Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Inder Sahni, and Gaurav Dubey.
