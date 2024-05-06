Delhi Court Rejects BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea In Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue on Monday (May 6) denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning alleged irregularities in the formation and execution of the now-defunct Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

Daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha is facing charges alongside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and several liquor businessmen and others in the Delhi liquor policy case.

On March 21, the ED arrested CM Arvind Kejriwal as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged irregularities in the policy. On April 9, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea for release and rejected his claims of political vendetta, particularly amid the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday last week indicated that it might entertain arguments on the interim bail of Arvind Kejriwal on May 7, citing the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

