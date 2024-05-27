Man Slips To Death In River Jhelum In Srinagar's Batwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man slipped to his death into river Jhelum in Batwara area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man died after falling into river Jhelum today afternoon.ADVERTISEMENT
The deceased has been identified as Nasir Ahmad Sheikh son of Gulam Mohammad Sheikh of Batwara.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident and investigation has been initiated.
