Heads Of State From Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, UAE To Visit China

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, May 27 (IANS) Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Tunisia's President Kais Saied, and the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay state visits to China from May 28 to June 1.

The leaders, invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, will attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement was made on Monday by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.