Uranus To Neptune: 9 Planets; Their Ranking According To Temperatures


5/6/2024 4:00:40 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In our solar system, Uranus reigns coldest, followed by Neptune, Saturn, and Jupiter. Mars is chilly, Earth moderate, while Venus scorches, and Mercury fluctuates

Uranus

With an average temperature of about -224°C (-371°F), Uranus takes the top spot as the coldest planet in the solar system

Neptune

Following closely behind is Neptune, with an average temperature of approximately -214°C (-353°F). Although it's not as cold as Uranus, Neptune is still extremely frigid

Saturn

Saturn comes next with an average temperature of around -139°C (-218°F). Its distance from the Sun and its composition contribute to its chilly climate

Jupiter

Jupiter's average temperature is approximately -145°C (-234°F). Its immense size and composition make it a cold place, despite being closer to the Sun than Saturn

Mars

Mars has average temperature of about -63°C (-81°F). Although it's considerably warmer than the gas giants, Mars' thin atmosphere and distance from the Sun keep it relatively cold

Earth

Earth has average temperature of 15°C (59°F). While it might seem warm compared to the outer planets, it's relatively temperate due to its atmosphere and proximity to the Sun


Venus takes the title for the hottest planet in the solar system, with an average temperature of about 462°C (864°F). Its thick atmosphere traps heat

Mercury

Its average temperature is around 167°C (332°F) during the day but drops dramatically to about -183°C (-297°F) at night

