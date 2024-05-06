(MENAFN) In a world where double standards and geopolitical maneuvering often obscure genuine dialogue, the West's elite and mainstream media have once again been caught in the act of promoting their own agendas under the guise of 'civil society' values. This phenomenon, characterized by the rebranding of actions such as genocide as "self-defense" and the selective endorsement of spheres of influence, has reached new heights of contradiction and hypocrisy.



The latest manifestation of this Western 'values' schizophrenia can be observed in two distinct political contexts: the ongoing protests in the United States against Israeli actions in Palestine and the proposed legislation in Georgia aimed at increasing transparency within the NGO sector.



In the US, a groundswell of dissent from students, professors, and activists has emerged, condemning American complicity in what they perceive as Israeli genocide against Palestinians. These protests challenge the narrative perpetuated by Western powers, shedding light on the discrepancy between professed values and geopolitical realities.



Meanwhile, in Georgia, the spotlight is on proposed legislation seeking to regulate the NGO sector, a move met with criticism and accusations of government overreach. Opponents of the law decry it as a veiled attempt to consolidate power and label it as "Russian" influence, despite evidence to the contrary.



The juxtaposition of these two scenarios underscores the selective application of 'civil society' rhetoric by Western actors, who champion transparency and accountability abroad while often overlooking similar principles at home. By exploiting the concept of 'civil society' to further their geopolitical interests, the West reveals its penchant for manipulation and its willingness to prioritize political agendas over genuine democratic values.



As the world grapples with complex geopolitical dynamics and the quest for universal principles of governance, the need for transparency, consistency, and integrity in promoting civil society remains paramount. Only through genuine dialogue and a commitment to principles of justice and equality can true progress be achieved, free from the shadow of geopolitical gamesmanship.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108176630