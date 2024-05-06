Hockey India Name Jr Women's Team For Europe Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Hockey India have announced a 22-member Junior Women's squad that will tour Europe between May 21 to 29. The team will play six matches across three nations -- Belgium, Germany and Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood, two club teams in the Netherlands.

India will be playing matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands to work on their game and push beyond their limits in a bid to go on to dominate the game on the world stage.

They will play their first match on May 21 against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda before playing Belgium at the same venue the following day.

India will then play Belgium a second time but with the latter playing host on this occasion on May 24. This will be followed by consecutive games against Germany on May 26 in Breda and May 27 in Germany.

They will then return to Breda to play their final game of the tour on May 29 against Oranje Rood.

The team will be led by defender Jyoti Singh while midfielder Sakshi Rana has been named as her deputy. Aditi Maheshwari and Nidhi form the goalkeeping department while Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram and Nirru Kullu form the defence.

Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana, Anisha Sahu and Supriya Kujur make up the midfield. The forwards named in the squad are Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam and Kanika Siwach.

"There's great camaraderie in the squad. All of us have gotten to know each other pretty well during the camp. Everyone here is very skilful and talented. It will be fun and a good learning experience playing abroad against other top-quality teams," said Captain Jyoti Singh.

Vice-Captain Sakshi Rana echoed her skipper's sentiments and said, "Playing against good teams from other countries helps in developing an understanding of different approaches to the game. An exposure tour like this provides all of us with a tremendous opportunity to take our game to the next level."

India Junior Women's Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi

DEFENDERS: Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram, NirruKullu

MIDFIELDERS: Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana (VC), Anisha Sahu, Supriya Kujur

FORWARDS: Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, Kanika Siwach