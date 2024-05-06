Chinese leader Xi lands in France for state trip

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a state visit to France, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, during which a spectrum of issues, ranging from Ukraine to trade, are expected to feature prominently in discussions. Xi's arrival in France marks the commencement of his first trip to Europe since 2019, with scheduled visits also planned for Serbia and Hungary as part of a broader diplomatic engagement.



The significance of Xi's decision to prioritize France as the primary European destination underscores the notable warmth observed in Sino-French relations, particularly following Macron's state visit to China in April 2023. This choice also acknowledges Macron's influential role as a key powerbroker within the European Union.



Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported the arrival of Xi's plane in Paris, signaling the official commencement of his visit. The itinerary includes a day of extensive talks in Paris on Monday, featuring discussions with Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, culminating in a state banquet hosted by the French leader.



On Tuesday, Macron plans to accompany Xi to the Pyrenees mountains, an area of personal significance to Macron from his childhood, for a day of more private and informal discussions. Among the key priorities for Macron during these exchanges will be to caution Xi about the risks associated with supporting Russia in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.



Concerns among Western officials about Moscow's potential use of Chinese machine tools in arms production have heightened the urgency of Macron's message. Given the warming ties between Beijing and Moscow in the aftermath of the invasion, Western powers, including France, are keen to dissuade China from supplying weapons to Russia, which could further destabilize the conflict in Ukraine.



As Macron and Xi engage in discussions spanning geopolitical and economic matters, the outcomes of their dialogue are anticipated to have far-reaching implications for regional dynamics and global stability. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions and shifting alliances, the state visit serves as a pivotal opportunity for both leaders to navigate complex challenges and chart a course towards constructive cooperation and diplomacy on the international stage.

