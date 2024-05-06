Pan-Islamic organization supports Palestinian state recognition at UN

(MENAFN) During a press conference held after the conclusion of a two-day summit in Banjul, Gambia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reaffirmed its unwavering support for Palestinian aspirations for statehood and recognition by the United Nations. OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha reiterated the organization's solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly those in the Gaza Strip who have endured a prolonged and devastating Israeli offensive since October of the previous year.



Central to the OIC's stance is the recognition of the rights of Palestinians, including their right to humanitarian aid and their right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, a sentiment echoed by many member states. Taha emphasized the OIC's commitment to holding Israel accountable for its actions under international law and to providing support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), crucial for its continued humanitarian efforts in Gaza.



The recent US veto of a draft resolution seeking Palestine's full membership in the UN has further underscored the challenges facing Palestinian aspirations on the international stage. In response, countries like Turkey have emphasized the importance of recognizing Palestine as a contiguous state based on the borders predating the 1967 Six-Day War. Such recognition is seen as a fundamental step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and bringing an end to the bloodshed that has plagued the region for decades.



The OIC's stance reflects a collective commitment among member states to advocate for Palestinian rights and to push for meaningful diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the international community continues to grapple with the complexities of the region, the OIC remains steadfast in its support for Palestinian self-determination and statehood, reaffirming its role as a leading voice for solidarity and justice in the Islamic world and beyond.

MENAFN06052024000045015839ID1108176532