Israel strikes UNRWA building in Gaza, alleging Hamas presence

(MENAFN) Late on Sunday, reports emerged indicating that the Israeli army had conducted airstrikes targeting a building belonging to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip. According to local media sources, Israel's state broadcaster cited Israeli forces' assertion that the building served as a "military command center" utilized by the Palestinian group Hamas. This attack on the UNRWA facility adds to a series of similar incidents where Israel has targeted UNRWA centers in Gaza.



Tragically, the airstrikes also resulted in significant casualties, particularly in two schools in Gaza that were providing shelter to displaced families. The toll on civilians underscores the intense and protracted conflict in the region, where civilian infrastructure becomes a battleground, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.



The backdrop to these recent events is the ongoing cycle of violence between Israel and Hamas, with tensions flaring since a cross-border attack on October 7th of the previous year, attributed to Hamas, resulted in a significant loss of life. Subsequently, Israel has launched retaliatory strikes, leading to a devastating toll on the population of Gaza. Palestinian health authorities report a staggering number of casualties, with the vast majority being women and children. The toll on civilian life and infrastructure paints a grim picture of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the population faces immense challenges in accessing basic necessities like food, water, and medical supplies.



As the conflict persists, Gaza has borne the brunt of the destruction, with large swathes of the territory reduced to rubble. The result has been a staggering displacement crisis, with an overwhelming 85 percent of Gaza's population forced into internal displacement. This mass displacement, compounded by a blockade restricting the flow of essential goods and services, further exacerbates the suffering of civilians in the region.



The situation has drawn international attention and condemnation, with Israel facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January acknowledged the plausibility of such accusations, urging Israel to cease actions that may constitute genocide and to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. This legal battle underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict that prioritizes the protection of civilian lives and respects international humanitarian law.

MENAFN06052024000045015839ID1108176529