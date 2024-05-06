UDST Graduation Day For Class Of 2024 On May 22

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced its upcoming annual graduation ceremony on May 22.

The ceremony will be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), where over 900 talented students will graduate from the University, each marking a milestone in their educational achievements.

This year's ceremony is particularly special as UDST will graduate its first cohort of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence specialists, an increasingly important field of expertise in today's labor market and a strategic enabler for all four pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, said:“We look forward to the Graduation Ceremony where we witness our remarkable students embark on a new journey. They are not leaving UDST with just a degree, nor are they graduating with an accumulation of facts and theoretical information. Our students are equipped with a unique blend of technical knowledge and hands-on expertise in their field, which sets them apart from other graduates and gives them a competitive advantage in today's job market. They are thinkers, innovators, planners and doers, ready to serve the country and make a tangible impact in their domains.”

UDST is Qatar's first applied university and is committed to producing future industry leaders. Its unique student-centered educational experience focuses on practical application and technical knowledge to ensure students are ready for work immediately after graduation.

The University provides students access to state-of-the-art facilities such as simulation and research laboratories along with a host of Sport and Wellness amenities and other activities on campus designed to encourage student participation and offer a holistic educational experience

UDST offers over70 programmes from its five specialised colleges – the College of Engineering and Technology; the College of Computing and Information Technology; the College of Health Sciences; the College of Business; and the College of General Education – providing educational pathways that cater to a diverse range of interests and career aspirations.

The University looks forward to welcoming students to the graduation ceremony, to celebrate their achievements and the promise of a bright future.