Msheireb Hosts TEFFA Promoting Innovation In Fashion, Technology, Art

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, not only in architecture but also in technology, fashion, art, and creativity. Following the successful hosting of the Innovation by Design Summit late April, the downtown is now holding the 2nd edition of TEFFA (Technology Education Finance Fashion & Art).

Msheireb Properties Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla told reporters recently about the ongoing projects under Msheireb where he highlighted initiatives targeting the younger generation to learn more about artificial intelligence or AI and fashion design through a series of workshops aimed at engaging people and learning through design thinking.

Running from May 6 to 8, TEFFA offers an immersive experience celebrating the convergence of technology, education, finance, fashion, and art. This year, it focuses on AI, blockchain, and the business of fashion, showcasing the importance of technological innovation will have in the future of design and fashion industries.

TEFFA features workshops by cutting-edge startups such as Digital Seamless Fashion and ID Link.

Additionally, the event offers insights from global leaders and philanthropists, hosting thought-provoking panel discussions and hands-on classes on redefining education, revolutionising finance, influencing fashion trends, and reshaping artistic expression.

The event also integrates unique interactive experiences, including workshops on upcycling, AI gaming, and the Middle East's first Fashathon competition.

Dr. Abdulla expressed Msheireb Properties' commitment to sharing knowledge and expertise in innovation and design.

He highlighted the importance of Doha Design District as a platform for Msheireb Properties to bring together innovators from around the globe and local creative minds from Qatar in the recently concluded Innovation by Design Summit.

“Msheireb has a great knowledge and wealth to share to the world by designing the first sustainable smart city in the region – the [Msheireb] Downtown regeneration project. And for us, we want to share our knowledge and also bring other expertise also to share their knowledge about innovation and design, and so many different aspects.”

“Now we see a lot of changes that has happening around us with the new technology, the emerging technology, with AI, all the small solution and application that definitely will somehow contribute to design, to architecture, to the way of thinking and the global design thinking,” he explained.

Moreover, he highlighted that such event is“a great platform for us as Msheireb Properties to bring ideas and bring people who can contribute, innovators from around the globe and also local creative minds of Qatar to participate in the summit.”