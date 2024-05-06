Air India To Start Direct Delhi-Zurich Flights From June 16

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Gurugram,

India

:

The top carrier Air India is all set to kickstart the direct flight operation on the Delhi-Zurich route soon. It has been informed by the airline via official release that the interested ones will be able to enjoy the seamless non-stop flight service from June 16.

The latest development marked the airline's entry into Switzerland, taking the overall number of European cities under Air India to seven. The decision has been taken under Air India's plan, where the company aims to grow its network globally.

It has been informed by Air India the service will be operated four days a week-

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. It will use two-class configured Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the above-mentioned route, allowing the Flyers to have a relaxed direct nonstop flight option from Delhi.

Air India's flight number AI151 will depart from Delhi at 14: 05Hrs and will reach Zurich Airport at 19: 15Hrs. On Return, the flight no. AI152 will leave the Zuric at 20: 50 hrs and will reach the capital the next day at 08: 05 hrs.

Commenting about the same, Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Air India, said.“This new route strengthens the ties between India and Switzerland, which are not only major trading partners, but also boast a vibrant exchange of people. With over 250 Swiss companies operating in India, hundreds of Indian companies in Switzerland, and a growing Indian diaspora of nearly 18,000, these flights will cater to a strong demand for business and leisure travel in both directions.”

In addition, he said,“Switzerland, a consistently top-ranking European destination for Indian tourists, will now be even more accessible, with these flights further solidifying the economic and cultural bridges between the two nations.”

Amid this, Air India under its new service plan also offers direct non-stop flights from Switzerland, southern Germany and western Austria to Delhi, and onward to destinations carrier's growing route network, particularly in the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia.



