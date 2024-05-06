Key Hospitality Management Company Inaugural Presence at Arabian Travel Market

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Dubai, UAE: Key Hospitality Management Company will participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 from May 6-9, 2024.



As a leading facilitator of hotel acquisitions across Europe, Middle East, Turkey, Key Hospitality aims to capitalize on this global platform to forge new partnerships and reinforce existing relationships at ATM 2024.



Key Hospitality works with hotel owners on business acquisition to leverage property’s full operational potential. The company brings its expertise in all aspects of hotel management, from marketing and sales to revenue management, finance, operations, legal issues to HR and executive search decisions.



Mrs. Katerina Shyrikova, CEO and Founder of Key Hospitality, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating "Our presence at ATM reflects our commitment to meet the evolving needs of hotel owners and investors globally. The Arabian Travel Market provides us with a platform to showcase our international hotel portfolio and foster connections with potential partners."

Mr. Samim Hatipoglu, advisor to the Chairman at Damac Properties and the Chairman of Kronos Development said, "I am honored to be part of Key Hospitality's presence at the Arabian Travel Market. We offer investment opportunities in mature markets like Dubai or the untapped like Salalah”.



Mr. Aws, Legal Partner of Key Hospitality and Chairman of AWS Younus Group mentioned that "As legal partners, we are expanding our regional footprint, establishing strategic alliances, and adhering to compliance standards within the dynamic hospitality sector."



