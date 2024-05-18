Israeli Army Says Recovers Another Hostage's Body From Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, May 19 (IANS) The Israeli army has announced the recovery of another Israeli hostage's body from the Gaza Strip, the fourth within 24 hours.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee on Saturday posted on social media platform X that "the body of Israeli abductee Ron Benjamin was retrieved in a joint special operation by the army and the Shin Bet security agency."

In a statement, Adraee said the army information indicated that Ron Benjamin was killed during the Hamas attack on October 7 last year and his body was taken to Gaza by Hamas militants.

He added that Benjamin's body was retrieved along with the bodies of three others, who were identified as Shani Louk, Amit Buskila, and Itzik Gelenter on Friday.

According to the statement, the body was then transported to a medical institute for diagnostic procedures, after which, the army informed the abductee's family of the matter.

Adraee stressed that "the army and the Shin Bet are continuing their work professionally with determination, using every operational and intelligence means to return all the kidnapped".

Israel estimated that there were at least 129 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, some of whom, according to Hamas, were dead.