Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award For Education Celebrated At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, April 14, 2024: Marwah Studios at Noida Film City was adorned with the spirit of educational excellence as it hosted the inaugural Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award for Education, organized by the esteemed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Forum. This prestigious event aimed to recognize and honor the remarkable contributions of educational institutions within the State of Delhi.



In his opening address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an eminent figure in the field of education, emphasized the pivotal role of education in shaping the future. "Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today," remarked Dr. Marwah, echoing the sentiments of the revered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He further emphasized that education is the key to freedom and the most potent tool for transforming the world.



The event witnessed the participation of a diverse audience representing the educational fraternity. Dr. Marwah shared his perspective on the significance of contemporary education, inspiring the attendees with his insights.



A total of forty-four distinguished higher secondary schools from Delhi State were felicitated and awarded certificates and mementos in recognition of their relentless dedication to education.



Among the esteemed speakers was Sri V.P. Tandon, the Chairman of Kamal & Vandana Group of Institutions and Schools, renowned for his contributions as an educationist, reformer, and social worker. Dr. Praveen Sharma, the founder and Managing Director of BVM Group of Schools, also graced the occasion with his presence and shared valuable insights.



The event was expertly conducted by Sushil Bharti, Director of Broadcasting at Marwah Studios. It received generous support from the ICMEI- International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, AAFT University, and the International Children's Film Forum.



The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award for Education stands as a beacon of inspiration, celebrating excellence in education and fostering a culture of innovation and enlightenment in the educational landscape.



