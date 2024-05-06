Debunking China's Overcapacity Myth

The trouble with this argument is that China's real effective exchange rate (its exchange rate adjusted for inflation) has risen rather than fallen, according to the Bank for International Settlements, from an index level of 50 in 1994 to a level of 90 today. It fell during the past two years but not nearly as much as the Japanese yen.

Graphic: Asia Times

Graphic: Asia Times

Moreover, Japan's exports stagnated despite the sharp fall in its inflation-adjusted exchange rate, while China's leapt. That's an appropriate comparison because China and Japan compete directly in the world's largest industry, namely automotive.

China exported 5.22 million passenger cars in 2023, a 57% jump from the previous year, while Japan-previously the world's largest auto exporter-sold only 4.22 million, a 16% increase.

China's cheap electric vehicles (EVs), including the US$9,500 BYD Seagull, fill a demand for low-cost, reliable small cars in the Global South.

Henry Ford's Model T appeared in 1908 with a price of $850, roughly America's per capita GDP at the time-the right price point for a mass-market vehicle. China's EVs meet a similar price point in the Global South.

Drastic reductions in EV prices stem not from currency fluctuations but from enormous economies of scale in vehicle production. China last year installed more industrial robots than the rest of the world combined.

Ford's $850 Model T of 1908 sold for just $250 in 1925 thanks to economies of scale. China has accomplished what Ford did in just a couple of years.

It appears that the same pattern applies to other industries. According to press reports, a Huawei 5G base station sold for $57 in 2020 but a reported sale to China Mobile last year cost just $13 per unit. Huawei does not publish price data for 5G infrastructure.

The remarkable thing is that China's exports to developed markets haven't moved much, while exports to the Global South doubled in the past four years:

Graphic: Asia Times

Meanwhile, US imports from the Global South rose in tandem with China's exports to the Global South:

Graphic: Asia Times

It's clear from the charts that China's exports to the Global South have built productive capacity in low-income countries that support higher exports to the United States and other developed markets.