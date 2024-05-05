(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Get ready as the world's number one gaming monitor brand*, AGON by AOC, is ready to take the world by storm again with AGON PRO OLED Gaming Monitors. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2024 - AGON by AOC is introducing two high-end OLED gaming monitors to the AGON 6 lineup, the AG276QZD and AG456UCZD, delivering superior performance that raises gameplay to the maximum level for professional gamers and hardcore enthusiasts. With more AGON 6 models expected to come this year, AGON by AOC is ready to push boundaries even further.









Rise to the Ultimate with Award Winning AOC AGON 6 Gaming Monitors and OLED

OLED Provides Unparalleled Immersion with Stunning Contrast

Representing a pinnacle pillar of display technology, OLED brings gamers unrivaled immersion, with the ability to display perfectly deep blacks alongside stunning brightness. This ability is due to each pixel on the display being self-illuminating, which is why OLED stands for "organic light-emitting diodes".



With AGON 6 OLED panels, any environment, no matter how dark, can still be enjoyed with highly detailed images, infinite contrast ratio, and purer colors. This not only allows gamers to dive right into any gaming universe of their choosing for complete immersion, but also enhances gameplay performance through allowing for details to be more easily seen. In addition, OLED also provides faster response times, superior viewing angles, and lower levels of harmful blue light emission compared to traditional LCD displays.



Maximized Gaming Potential with Award Winning Features

Two of AGON 6's OLED monitors have already earned an award, with the 27" slim AGON Pro Monitor AG276QZD and the 45" curved AGON Pro Monitor AG456UCZD becoming Red Dot winners of 2023. These award-winning monitors not only boast a comprehensive suite of premium gaming features that are synonymous with the AGON 6 brand, they are also meticulously engineered to meet the highest technological standards, while their distinctive stand designs set them apart in a fiercely competitive market.



In addition to their cutting-edge technology, these monitors prioritize the comfort and well-being of gamers, equipped with height-adjustable stands and TUV Eye comfort certifications to ensure gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions without compromising on comfort. By combining top-tier technology with iconic design and ergonomic considerations, these two AGON 6 OLED monitors redefine the gaming experience, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry.



A Choice to Be Made Within a Dynamic Duo of Excellence

The two new AGON 6 monitors each bring something exceptional and unique to the table:



The AG276QZD features a 26.5" QHD OLED panel, coupled with G-Sync compatibility and HDR 10 technology delivers flawless image quality with superior brightness of up to 1000 nits, while a lightning-fast refresh rate of 240Hz, low input lag, and sniper scope ensure smooth, crisp, and truly immersive experiences. The AG276QZD is ideal for enthusiast gamers and professionals seeking exceptional gaming performance in a sleek design that includes an eSport-optimized base that accommodates playing preferences, resulting in better performance and customization that suits genres such as FPS shooters and MOBAs.



The AG456UCZD features a massive 45" WQHD OLED panel to deliver maximum space and for you to take in all the pin-sharp details, wrapping around your field of vision with 800R curvature to put you fully into the character's shoes. Additionally, the AG456UCZD provides true 10-bit color depth and a cinema-grade 98% DCI-P3 gamut to deliver unparalleled realism, coupled with OLED technology producing the deepest blacks and vivid colors at stunning brightness levels alongside a contrast ratio up to 1,500,000:1. The model also features essential gaming features that raise gamers' ability to perform, including Adaptive Sync, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms GTG response times. Overall, the AG456UCZD is crafted for optimal immersive gaming and content creation, as well as fantasy adventures and games with high graphical demands.



Learn More

AGON 6 OLED Gaming Monitors bring gamers the best of the best in the industry, from immersion, to raising gamers' performance levels.



* No. 1 gaming brand 2023, according to IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker: Gaming Monitor 2023Q4 (≥144Hz).











