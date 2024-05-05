Russians Attack Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked Ukraine's central Poltava region, with no casualties reported.

Filip Pronin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked the Poltava region on Easter. The sounds of an explosion were heard within the Poltava district. According to preliminary reports, no one was killed or injured," he wrote.

He promised to provide the details later.

