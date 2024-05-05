Russians Attack Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked Ukraine's central Poltava region, with no casualties reported.
Filip Pronin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy attacked the Poltava region on Easter. The sounds of an explosion were heard within the Poltava district. According to preliminary reports, no one was killed or injured," he wrote.
He promised to provide the details later. Read also:
Injury toll in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv climbs to ten - governor
MENAFN05052024000193011044ID1108175775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.