Russians Hit Sloviansk TPP With Missiles, Damage Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of May 5, Russian invaders struck at Sloviansk TPP in the Donetsk region, causing damage.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Volodymyr Proskunin, deputy head of the Mykolaivka City Military Administration, in a commentary to Suspilne Donbas.
According to Proskunin, the Russians attacked the power plant with four cluster missiles from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher system and one high-explosive missile. There were no casualties.
Russians hit Sloviansk
center with missile, damaging apartment blocks
As reported, on May 5, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region. The sounds of an explosion were heard in the Poltava district.
