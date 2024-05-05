Israeli Warplanes Kill, Injure Scores Of Palestinians Across Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 5 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Sunday killed at least six Palestinians and injured several across the Gaza Strip.
Medical officials reported that Israeli warplanes killed five Palestinians after targeting a gathering of people near a university college in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City.
They added that a Palestinian fell in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip in an Israeli air raid while 6 were injured when the occupation bombed a house east of Rafah.
