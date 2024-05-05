Msheireb Museums Celebrates Successful 2023-24 Cruise Season In Partnership With Qatar Tourism

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums, in partnership with Qatar Tourism (QT), announced the successful conclusion of the 2023-24 cruise season recently, highlighting its vital role in enhancing visitors' experiences by offering a glimpse into Qatar's rich culture and heritage.

The 2023-24 cruise season, which ran from October 2023 to April 2024, welcomed a record-breaking 378,000 passengers across 73 vessels, showcasing Qatar's growing prominence as a global cruise destination.

As part of its partnership with QT and in collaboration with the cruise contracted DMCs, Msheireb Museums hosted an average of 8-10 cruise group visits per week since October, introducing visitors to the district's four heritage houses: Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Radwani House, and Mohammed Bin Jassim House, while visiting Msheireb Downtown Doha.

During these visits, cruise passengers explored Qatar's fascinating history and appreciated the district's modern, eco-friendly design while exploring the area via the district's eco-friendly trams.

The visitors' experiences were further enriched by the coinciding events, such as the Asian Cup, which showcased Doha's vibrant culture and hospitality.

Mohammed al-Yousuf, acting manager Operations and Visitor Relations of Msheireb Museums, expressed his enthusiasm for the successful season, stating: "We are thrilled to have been a part of Qatar's record-breaking 2023-24 cruise season and to have welcomed so many visitors to Msheireb Museums."

Maryam Saoud, head of Tourism Product Support Section at QT, said:“The success of the 2023-24 cruise season is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Qatar Tourism and its partners, such as Msheireb Museums."

