Sr Women's Football Nationals: Bengal Join TN, Railways In Pursuit Of Semifinal Spots

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu and Railways remain deadlocked in their search for supremacy in Group A of the 28th Senior Women's National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2023-24, as they drew 2-2 in Kolkata, on Sunday. Bengal and Punjab were victorious on matchday three of the same group, defeating Delhi and Chandigarh, respectively.

Though they remain third in the table, Bengal are the biggest gainers in the group, as they are now on six points from three matches, followed by Delhi and Punjab, on three points apiece.

Tamil Nadu and Railways, respectively, occupy the top two spots in the group, both having garnered seven points from three matches. The top two teams from the group will qualify for the semifinals. Tamil Nadu looked all set to take a three-point lead at the top of Group A, but a couple of late goals by Railways mean that the latter are very much in the fight to claim pole position. The match ended in a 2-2 draw at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence ground.

The defending champions had a great start to the game, when forward Sandhiya Ranganathan latched on to a rebound off a shot by Priyadharshini S, and poked it in from close range, in the 6th minute.

It looked like Tamil Nadu had the three points all wrapped up in the 77th minute, when Sandhiya doubled their lead, as she was fed in by Karthika Angamuthu and proceeded to turn her marker, before firing a left-footer into the net. Railways were not to give up that easily, however. Anju Tamang worked a short corner out wide with Kamala in the 88th minute, before sending in a cross at the far post.

Defender Jabamani Tudu, who was waiting patiently, managed to jump higher than the rest and nodded it in. Two minutes later, Railways capitalised on some confusion inside the Tamil Nadu box to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat. Kamala Devi's shot was blocked by Tamil Nadu goalkeeper Sowmiya Narayanasamy, and it fell to Tamang, whose effort was also blocked. The resulting chance fell to Mamta, who had a clear sight of an open goal, and she blasted it in.

Bengal two good for Delhi

Bengal earned their second victory, beating Delhi 2-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, their goals coming on either side of the breather.

Sunita Munda changed the half-time talk when she tapped in a cross by Dular Marandi in the first half injury time. Sangita Basfore, who had earlier played the penetrating through ball for Dular, turned scorer herself in the 64th minute when she made the best of a lose ball inside the Delhi penalty box after goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu fumbled Mousumi Murmu's cross.

With Bengal on six points and Railways on seven, the matchday four clash between these two teams on May 8 at the KBK would be one of the most important matches of Group A so far.

First win for Punjab

Punjab finally managed to score their first points in the Final Round, defeating Chandigarh 2-0 at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence.

Two back-to-back goals from Punjab a little after the quarter-hour mark helped them beat Chandigarh. Tejibala Devi opened the scoring for Punjab when she laced a lay-off from Nisha in the 17th minute.

A minute later, Chandigarh keeper Kajal spilt a shot from a free kick by Bandana, as Nisha was on hand to tap it in.