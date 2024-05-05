Government To Hold Jordan Forum For Media And Digital Communication

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Government Communications is organising the Jordan Forum for Media and Digital Communication on May 21 in Amman to celebrate the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Abdullah II's Accession to the Throne.The Ministry Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh said in a press briefing, in the Ministry, that the government is organising the Forum to celebrate the silver jubilee of His Majesty assuming his constitutional powers and Jordan's 78th independence anniversary.Nawaiseh said the "Forum is an affirmation of Jordan's active historical role in the region over more than a hundred years and an appreciation of the role of the media in creating the Jordanian scene and its importance in supporting His Majesty the King's role during the past twenty-five years."According to Nawaiseh, international, Arab and local media figures would participate in the forum to enhance dialogue and intellectual exchange between media professionals, discussing issues and challenges facing the Arab media and providing innovative solutions to support professional ethics and media freedom and keep pace with developments in media and digital communication.The Forum will consist of eight sessions, in which more than thirty Jordanian, Arab and international speakers will participate over two days to discuss topics related to the challenges facing media and communication in light of technological and digital development.