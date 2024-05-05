Death Toll In Brazil Flooding Rises To 66, At Least 101 Missing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Porto Alegre: The death toll from flooding in southern Brazil has risen to at least 66, with 101 people reported missing, civil defense authorities said Sunday.
More than 80,000 people have been forced from their homes in Rio Grande do Sul state while many more are waiting to be rescued from the rising waters and mudslides, the officials said.
