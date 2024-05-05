               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Death Toll In Brazil Flooding Rises To 66, At Least 101 Missing


5/5/2024 9:33:15 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Porto Alegre: The death toll from flooding in southern Brazil has risen to at least 66, with 101 people reported missing, civil defense authorities said Sunday.

More than 80,000 people have been forced from their homes in Rio Grande do Sul state while many more are waiting to be rescued from the rising waters and mudslides, the officials said.

MENAFN05052024000063011010ID1108175188


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search