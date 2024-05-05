Qatar Meteorology Predicts Another Round Of Scattered Rain Starting Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Cloudy weather condition is forecasted tomorrow, May 6, until Wednesday, May 8. This is according to the latest weather update by Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) on its social media platforms.

It added that there will be a chance of light to moderate scattered rain, which may turn thundery in some places at times.

No further warnings were given by QMD for this period.

Mid-latitude weather systems will continue to pass the region occasionally until the middle of this month, according to the Department's climate information.

This weather condition will also become less frequent in the second half of May, it added.

"The strengthening Indian low starts affecting the region which causes the blowing of Northerly wind by the second half of May," QMD said.

The daily mean temperature for this month will be 32°C. The lowest temperature recorded during May in Doha was 15.2°C in 1971, and the highest in 2014 which reached 47.7°C.