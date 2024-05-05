Agriculture Ministry Concerned With Fulfilling Importing Countries' Specifications-Statement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, May 5 (Petra) - The decision issued by the Qatari side requiring conformity of Qatari imports on Jordanian leafy crops and other agricultural products "is not a ban on their entry, but rather a normal, annual and precautionary measure," Ministry of Agriculture said.In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said it is "concerned" with meeting requirements of importing countries in terms of conformity of Jordanian products to specifications and technical rules.Within the National Agricultural Strategy, the ministry is working on a national plan to reduce pesticide residues in vegetables and fruits for both the local and foreign markets, the statement pointed out.Requirements of the Qatari authorities to provide certificates of conformity are a procedure that Jordan is applying for its imports and is working to achieve for Jordan's exports to European and Arab Gulf markets, the ministry noted.The ministry added that the Qatari measure is "a precaution taken annually and is reviewed to control agricultural pesticides in imported plant products to ensure their quality."Continuing: "Jordan is a country that imports and exports and takes similar measures to protect human health."On Sunday, the Qatari Ministry of Health announced new updates to the requirements and precautionary measures for some imported foodstuffs, adding that import of these items depends on meeting special conditions and procedures, as a precautionary measure to ensure that foods comply with the specifications.On its official website, the Qatari ministry noted these procedures link import of fresh leafy vegetables from Jordan and Egypt to submission of a conformity certificate issued by one of its approved companies, as a third party for prior inspection of shipments in the country of origin to ensure that pesticide residue limits conform to requirements.