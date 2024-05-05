Casualties Reported As Russians Strike Central Part Of Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the central part of Kharkiv, injuring at least five people.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A strike on the central part of the city, in a residential area. According to preliminary information, two people were wounded," he said.

Later, Terekhov reported that the number of those wounded in the attack had increased to five.

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv at around 14:15.

