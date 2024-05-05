“Sow Hope, Harvest Change”: Haitian Development Network Foundation Launches “Feed Yourself” Initiative To Combat Food Insecurity In Haiti

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Washington, DC – May 1st, 2024 – As Haiti grapples with an escalating food insecurity crisis, the Haitian Development Network Foundation (HDNFoundation) takes bold strides forward with the launch of its transformative“Feed Yourself” initiative. With a rallying cry of“Sow Hope, Harvest Change,” the initiative aims to empower Haitians to reclaim their food sovereignty and break free from the shackles of hunger.

The“Feed Yourself” initiative represents a beacon of hope in Haiti's darkest hour, offering practical solutions and tangible support to communities ravaged by food scarcity. Through a multifaceted approach encompassing sustainable farming practices, community engagement, and targeted resource allocation, HDN Foundation is committed to fostering lasting change from the ground up.







“At HDN Foundation, we believe in the power of grassroots movements to catalyze meaningful progress,” declared Jacques Jonassaint, esteemed leader of HDN Foundation and former Special Envoy of President Emile Jonassaint to the Clinton Administration.“With 'Feed Yourself,' we embark on a journey of empowerment, resilience, and self-determination, empowering Haitians to carve out a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.”

Key pillars of the“Feed Yourself” initiative include:

Chicken Breeding and Egg Production: Introducing sustainable chicken breeding programs and egg production initiatives to diversify protein sources, improve nutrition, and generate income for local communities.







Food Production Revolution : Equipping local farmers with the tools, training, and technologies needed to boost agricultural productivity and enhance food security at the grassroots level.







Community Gardens for Change : Establishing community-led gardens as vibrant hubs of resilience, where caregivers cultivate sustenance, solidarity, and self-reliance in the face of adversity.

Elevating Lives Through Raised Gardens : Empowering differently-abled individuals to cultivate dignity and independence through the cultivation of raised garden beds, fostering inclusivity and opportunity in every harvest.

In addition to these key pillars, the“Feed Yourself” initiative will prioritize education, capacity building, and market access to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of participating farmers and communities.

In the face of mounting challenges, Haiti stands poised on the precipice of transformation. With steadfast determination and unwavering commitment, HDN Foundation charts a course toward a future where hunger is but a distant memory, and prosperity blooms in every field.

For more information on how you can join the movement and support the"Feed Yourself" initiative, please visit

Media Contact:

Jacques Jonassaint

Email: [Protected Email]

Location: Washington, DC

About HDN Foundation:

The Haitian Development Network Foundation (HDN Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) public charity promoting social and economic development in Haiti. Our goal is to empower the Haitian people by providing them with the necessary resources and support to build a better future. HDN Foundation is dedicated to promoting economic empowerment, educational advancement, and governmental reform in Haiti Foundation works tirelessly to uplift Haitians and build a more prosperous and sustainable future for the nation.