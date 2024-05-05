Digital Logistics Market To Touch USD 133.2 Billion By 2031, Propelled By Rising Demand For Iot And Sensor Technologies

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Logistics Market Size was valued at USD 29.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 133.2 Billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand and Market Report Scope

The burgeoning e-commerce landscape is driving the need for real-time tracking, route optimization, and inventory management, all of which are facilitated by digital logistics technologies. This, coupled with the rising focus on cost-effective and sustainable supply chain solutions across industries, is propelling market growth. The report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of various digital logistics systems, including tracking & monitoring systems, information integrated systems, electronic data interchange systems, database management systems, and fleet management systems. Additionally, it explores consulting and system integration services that play a crucial role in implementing and optimizing digital logistics solutions.

Market Analysis

The integration of advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and IoT is revolutionizing the digital logistics landscape. AI-powered analytics provide real-time insights into inventory levels, transportation routes, and potential disruptions, enabling proactive decision-making. Additionally, the rise of self-driving vehicles, drones, and autonomous robots is transforming logistics operations, optimizing efficiency, and enhancing safety. These technological advancements, coupled with increasing government initiatives to promote digitalization within the logistics sector, present lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Major The Key Players of Digital Logistics Market

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM, Honeywell, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Intel, HCL Technologies, Blue Yonder, HCL Technologies Limited, AT&T, and other players

Segmentation Analysis

The tracking & monitoring system segment currently dominates the market due to its critical role in ensuring real-time visibility and control over shipments. Information integrated systems are also experiencing significant growth as they enable seamless data integration and analysis across different logistics functions. Within services, consulting services are witnessing high demand as companies seek expert guidance in implementing and managing digital logistics solutions.

Key Market Segments

By System



Tracking & Monitoring System

Information Integrated System

Electronic Data Interchange System

Database Management System

Fleet Management Order Management System

By Services



Consulting System Integration

By Application



Warehouse Management

Labor Management Transport Management

By Industry Vertical



Retail

e-commerce

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace

Energy

Utilities

Automotive Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has significantly impacted the digital logistics market. Disruptions in supply chains, increased transportation costs, and overall market uncertainty have posed significant challenges. However, the industry is adapting through technology-driven solutions. Companies are leveraging AI and machine learning to optimize routes and manage supply chains more efficiently. Additionally, diversification of supply chains and investments in new technologies like drones and autonomous vehicles are aiding in mitigating the war's impact.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

A potential economic slowdown could lead to reduced consumer spending, impacting e-commerce growth and consequently, the demand for digital logistics solutions. However, the long-term benefits of digitalization, such as cost optimization and improved efficiency, are likely to sustain market growth even during economic downturns.

Key Regional Developments:

North America currently holds the largest market share due to the presence of major IT companies and a highly skilled workforce adept at developing and implementing digital logistics solutions. The region also boasts a robust academic and research infrastructure, fostering continuous advancements in automation technologies. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by government investments in infrastructure development, improved access to global markets, and a rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

Future Growth

The digital logistics market is expected to witness continued expansion in the coming years, fueled by the increasing adoption of digital technologies across the logistics industry. Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly logistics solutions will further drive innovation and market growth.

Recent Developments

In October 2023: UPS acquired Happy Returns, a reverse logistics company, to enhance its digital logistics solutions for continuous and simplified returns.

In August 2023: Blue Yonder and Seedcom successfully implemented the Blue Yonder Warehouse Management System, digitally upgrading the warehouse capabilities of Seedcom Logistics.

Key Takeaways



The digital logistics market is experiencing significant growth driven by the surging e-commerce sector and the increasing adoption of automation technologies.

Technological advancements like AI, machine learning, and self-driving vehicles are transforming logistics operations and creating lucrative growth opportunities.

While the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns pose challenges, the long-term benefits of digitalization will ensure market resilience and continued expansion. North America currently leads the market, but Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to government initiatives and a rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

