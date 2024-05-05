Fuel Dispenser Market To Reach USD 3.78 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Demand For Dual Fuel Vehicles

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Fuel Dispenser Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of dual-fuel or multi-fuel vehicles. These vehicles offer a solution to concerns about fuel efficiency and emissions, making them an attractive option for consumers and businesses alike. This press release by SNS Insider delves into the key factors propelling the fuel dispenser market and explores the opportunities it presents.

The SNS Insider report estimates that the global fuel dispenser market size was valued at USD 2.42 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.78 billion by 2031. This translates to a promising Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.72% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

Major Key Players:



Bennett pump Company

Censtar Science & Technology Corp., Ltd

Dover Corporation, Gilbarco Inc.

KoreaEnE, LanFeng Co.,LTD.

Sankipetro

Scheidt & Bachmann Tubs d.o.o.

Sva prava pridrÅ3⁄4ana.

TATSUNO Corporation TOMINAGA MFG CO.

Multiple Factors Drive Market Expansion

The growth of the fuel dispenser market can be attributed to several key drivers,



The rising popularity of dual-fuel vehicles, which can operate on both gasoline and natural gas, is a major growth factor. These vehicles offer increased fuel efficiency and lower emissions, making them environmentally friendly alternatives.

Innovation in fuel dispenser technology is another key driver. Advanced dispensers boast features like scanners, customer identification keypads, video screens, barcoding functionalities, and magnetic card terminals. These features enhance metering accuracy, improve customer experience, and expedite refueling processes. Government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and deploying CNG stations are creating lucrative opportunities for the fuel dispenser market. This focus on cleaner fuel alternatives is expected to bolster demand for CNG dispensers.

Challenges and Opportunities in the Market

The increasing focus on electric vehicles (EVs) poses a potential threat to the traditional fuel dispenser market. However, technological advancements and research efforts directed toward highly efficient gasoline dispenser systems are expected to mitigate this challenge and create new growth opportunities.

Recent Developments Shaping the Market

February 2021: Leading companies like Scheidt & Bachmann are partnering with Pyramid Computer to introduce self-checkout solutions at gas stations. This involves installing modern kiosks for payments, aiming to improve customer experience by reducing wait times.

November 2020: Convenience store chain Harmons implemented a custom payment solution at their gas stations. They upgraded their dispensers from Bennett Pacific to include EMV chip card readers and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. This allows for secure and contactless payments.

Segment Analysis:

By Dispenser System , The Submersible system segment currently dominates the market due to its lower installation, maintenance, and service costs.



Submersible Suction

By Fuel Type , the petrol/gasoline segment holds the largest market share due to the widespread use of gasoline in industrial and commercial applications. The diesel segment is expected to follow closely due to its diverse applications across various industries.



Petroleum Fuels

Compressed Fuels

Biofuels Others

The Russia-Ukraine War's Impact on the Market

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability of raw materials needed for fuel dispenser production. Increasing fuel prices are influencing consumer behavior and potentially leading to reduced demand for fuel dispensers in some regions.

Economic Slowdown and its Effects

An economic slowdown can lead to reduced consumer spending, impacting the demand for new vehicles and consequently, the need for additional fueling stations and fuel dispensers. the existing infrastructure will likely continue to require maintenance and upgrades, presenting opportunities for the replacement market segment.

Example: Impact of Economic Slowdown in China, China, a major player in the fuel dispenser market, is experiencing a slowdown in its economic growth. This could potentially lead to a decrease in the demand for new fuel dispensers in the short term. However, the country's vast existing network of fueling stations will still require maintenance and upgrades, creating a steady demand for replacement parts and services.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global fuel dispenser market, driven by factors such as Rising fuel consumption in China, driven by increasing car sales. Growing disposable income in India led to an increase in automobile demand and a subsequent need for more gas stations and fuel dispensers.

Key Takeaways for the Fuel Dispenser Market Study

The market is expected to experience steady growth due to the rising adoption of dual-fuel vehicles and technological advancements.

Focus on cleaner fuel alternatives Sucha as CNG presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The dominance of the submersible system segment and the petrol/gasoline segment is likely to continue shortly.

The Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns pose challenges, but the replacement market offers growth potential.

