Recombinant Proteins Market To Reach USD 5.8 Billion By 2030, Prominent Players Shaping The Industry Landscape

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Recombinant Proteins Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by advancements in biotechnology and increasing demand across various sectors including pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and research. With a projected CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030, the market size is expected to almost double, reaching USD 5.8 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Market Analysis:

The market analysis reveals a robust growth trajectory, propelled by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in biotechnology research, and growing demand for personalized medicine. Therapeutic proteins, particularly monoclonal antibodies, dominate the market owing to their efficacy in treating various diseases. Furthermore, advancements in protein engineering technologies and the emergence of biosimilars are driving market growth by offering cost-effective alternatives to branded biologics.

Download Free Sample Report of Recombinant Proteins Market @

List of Recombinant Proteins Companies Profiled in Report:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Miltenyi Biotech

Sino Biological Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abcam plc

Biolegend

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

Shenandoah Biotechnology Inc. BPS Bioscience Inc

Key Findings from the Report:



By Product & Services : The product segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by the increasing demand for recombinant proteins in various applications, such as therapeutics and diagnostics.

By Host Cell : The mammalian systems segment is projected to capture the largest market share, owing to the ability of these systems to produce complex and biologically active recombinant proteins with human-like post-translational modifications.

By Application : The therapeutics segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, fueled by the increasing adoption of recombinant protein-based therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic disorders.

By End User : Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the market, driven by the increasing investments in research and development of recombinant protein-based drugs and therapies. By Region : North America and Europe are expected to lead the recombinant proteins market, due to the presence of well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, as well as favorable regulatory environments and funding for research and development activities.

Regional Analysis:



North America (38% market share in 2022): Largest market driven by the presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies, well-established research infrastructure, and increasing investments in protein therapeutics development.

Europe (29%): Growing demand for recombinant proteins in therapeutic applications, coupled with favorable government initiatives and funding for biotechnology research, is fueling market growth. Asia Pacific (24%): Rapidly expanding market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of numerous contract research organizations (CROs) offering cost-effective services.

Key Developments in the Recombinant Proteins Market:



In 2022, Amgen launched Evenity (romosozumab), a recombinant protein for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

Sanofi and Genzyme Corporation collaborated in 2021 to develop recombinant protein-based therapies for rare genetic diseases. Launch of advanced expression systems and purification technologies by key players to enhance the production and yield of recombinant proteins.

Key Takeaways from the Recombinant Proteins Market Study:



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic disorders, is driving the demand for recombinant protein-based therapeutics.

The therapeutic applications segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by the growing adoption of recombinant proteins in the development of biopharmaceuticals and targeted therapies. Advancements in protein engineering and expression technologies are expected to create new growth opportunities in the recombinant proteins market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Emerging Trends and Opportunities:

Several emerging trends are shaping the recombinant proteins market landscape. The shift towards next-generation biologics, including antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies, presents lucrative opportunities for market players. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in protein design and optimization accelerates drug discovery and development processes, fostering innovation in the market. Additionally, the rising demand for recombinant proteins in regenerative medicine and cell therapy opens new avenues for market expansion.

Challenges and Considerations:

Despite the promising growth prospects, the recombinant proteins market faces several challenges and considerations. High manufacturing costs, stringent regulatory requirements, and complexities associated with protein expression and purification pose significant barriers to market entry and scalability. Moreover, the risk of immunogenicity and potential adverse effects associated with recombinant protein therapeutics necessitate rigorous preclinical and clinical evaluations to ensure safety and efficacy.

Data-driven Recommendations:

To capitalize on the growth opportunities in the recombinant proteins market, stakeholders should consider the following recommendations:



Invest in Research and Development: Allocate resources towards innovative protein engineering technologies and next-generation biologics to enhance product portfolios and stay competitive in the market.

Collaborate for Strategic Partnerships: Form strategic partnerships with research institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations to leverage expertise, resources, and infrastructure for efficient drug development and commercialization.

Embrace Digitalization and Automation: Embrace digital technologies and automation solutions to streamline manufacturing processes, reduce production costs, and improve overall efficiency in protein production and purification.

Prioritize Regulatory Compliance: Stay abreast of evolving regulatory landscape and ensure compliance with stringent quality and safety standards to mitigate regulatory risks and expedite market approvals for recombinant protein products. Focus on Market Expansion: Explore untapped markets, particularly in emerging economies, and tailor product offerings to address unmet medical needs and diverse therapeutic requirements, thereby expanding market reach and penetration.

Purchase Recombinant Proteins Market Report @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

...,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: