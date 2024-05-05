American Republicans wish to expel House representative

(MENAFN) A growing faction within the United States House of Representatives' Republican ranks is reportedly seeking to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his position. Allegations against Johnson center on claims of collaborating with Democrats to pass significant legislation, including President Joe Biden's recent USD95 billion foreign military spending bill, which included aid provisions for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.



Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced plans to initiate a vote to oust Johnson from his role, citing his alleged inability to effectively lead the party. Greene emphasized the need for every member of Congress to weigh in on the matter, indicating her intention to proceed with the motion to vacate in the upcoming week.



Despite Greene's push, her proposal has encountered resistance within the Republican caucus. While Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul A. Gosar of Arizona publicly supported Greene's motion, the majority of their GOP colleagues have not rallied behind the effort. Some lawmakers express hesitancy, suggesting that the timing may not be opportune, particularly with a presidential election looming.



On the Democratic side, there is a united front in defense of Speaker Johnson. Democrats have dismissed Greene's endeavor to unseat Johnson and have pledged to oppose the motion, aiming to preserve Johnson's position as Speaker. The divide within the Republican ranks over Johnson's fate underscores broader tensions and strategic disagreements within the House of Representatives.

MENAFN05052024000045015687ID1108174819