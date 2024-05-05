Media reports Ukraine association suspected in arson at German weapons executive`s property

(MENAFN) In a concerning development, reports have emerged detailing an arson attack on the property of Armin Papperger, the CEO of a prominent German arms manufacturer, Rheinmetall.



Occurring in the early hours of Monday morning in the village of Hermannsburg, Lower Saxony, the incident has raised alarms over potential connections to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. According to various media outlets, including Bild, the attack was claimed by "left-wing extremists," who purportedly linked it to Rheinmetall's weapons deliveries to Ukraine.



Rheinmetall has been actively involved in supplying military hardware to Ukraine since the onset of the conflict in February 2022, including Leopard-type tanks. Just last month, the German government placed an order for an additional 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from the manufacturer for the Ukrainian military. However, recent revelations by German lawmakers suggest that many of the tanks provided to Ukraine may no longer be operational.



Following the arson attack, a message allegedly from the perpetrators surfaced on the Indymedia platform, a portal known for its association with left-wing extremists. The message accused Rheinmetall of stockpiling tanks for profit, claiming that the company was exploiting the conflict by selling weapons to Ukraine. Moreover, it accused Rheinmetall of being complicit in violence, stating, "Rheinmetall plans, produces and murders, not only domestically."



Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the arson, with authorities confirming that the attack did not endanger human life. Nevertheless, federal police have taken over the investigation, and efforts are underway to verify the authenticity of the message attributed to the perpetrators. This incident has sparked concerns over the growing tensions surrounding arms sales and the role of German companies in international conflicts, particularly in the context of the Ukraine crisis.

