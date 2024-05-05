E.T. Go Home? 1 In 8 Americans Terrified Of Allegedly Beloved Character

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
By Talker Staff
NEWS COPY
If you're scared of E.T. then rest assured, you're not alone.
One in eight Americans finds E.T. scary, according to a new survey.
Many Americans have long harbored a fear they don't all feel comfortable sharing; that E.T., the 'cute' extraterrestrial gracing our screens in 1982, is actually quite fear-inducing.
And while one in eight (13%) finds the far-from-home alien to be 'very' scary a further 36% share the sentiment but only deem the being 'somewhat' scary.
The fear of E.T. prevalence emerged in a survey exploring all things aliens by Talker Research on behalf of Wealth of Geeks .
The survey of 1,000 Americans saw a braver four in 10 (41%) respondents say they feel no fear towards Steven Spielberg's creation, while some (11%) had not seen the movie and could not say either way.
Interestingly, men are nearly twice as likely to find E.T. scary (17%) compared to women (9%).
And there were also huge regional differences in fear levels. Northeasterners are by far the most prone to fearing E.T. with 30% acknowledging a strong scary factor.
Those in the West (13%) were next likely to report strong E.T. unease, while those in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest were all 5% or lower in terms of feeling E.T. is 'very' scary.
The fear of E.T. findings emerged in Wealth of Geeks' wider aliens survey, which found one in three people (37%) think aliens are living among us in disguise.
However, many remain unconvinced. Forty-one percent of those polled disagree with the notion that extraterrestrial life may be walking and talking among us, with the remainder unsure (22%).
HOW SCARY DO AMERICANS FIND E.T.?
Very scary - 13% Somewhat scary - 36% Not very scary - 23% Not scary at all - 18% Haven't seen the movie/can't say - 11%
Survey methodology:
This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ). Data was collected from Dec. 1st to Dec. 4th, 2023 from 1,000 general population Americans.
MENAFN05052024003911003267ID1108174489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.