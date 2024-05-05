E.T. Go Home? 1 In 8 Americans Terrified Of Allegedly Beloved Character

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker Staff

NEWS COPY

If you're scared of E.T. then rest assured, you're not alone.

One in eight Americans finds E.T. scary, according to a new survey.

Many Americans have long harbored a fear they don't all feel comfortable sharing; that E.T., the 'cute' extraterrestrial gracing our screens in 1982, is actually quite fear-inducing.

And while one in eight (13%) finds the far-from-home alien to be 'very' scary a further 36% share the sentiment but only deem the being 'somewhat' scary.

The fear of E.T. prevalence emerged in a survey exploring all things aliens by Talker Research on behalf of Wealth of Geeks .

The survey of 1,000 Americans saw a braver four in 10 (41%) respondents say they feel no fear towards Steven Spielberg's creation, while some (11%) had not seen the movie and could not say either way.

Interestingly, men are nearly twice as likely to find E.T. scary (17%) compared to women (9%).

And there were also huge regional differences in fear levels. Northeasterners are by far the most prone to fearing E.T. with 30% acknowledging a strong scary factor.

Those in the West (13%) were next likely to report strong E.T. unease, while those in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest were all 5% or lower in terms of feeling E.T. is 'very' scary.

The fear of E.T. findings emerged in Wealth of Geeks' wider aliens survey, which found one in three people (37%) think aliens are living among us in disguise.

However, many remain unconvinced. Forty-one percent of those polled disagree with the notion that extraterrestrial life may be walking and talking among us, with the remainder unsure (22%).

HOW SCARY DO AMERICANS FIND E.T.?



Very scary - 13%

Somewhat scary - 36%

Not very scary - 23%

Not scary at all - 18% Haven't seen the movie/can't say - 11%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ). Data was collected from Dec. 1st to Dec. 4th, 2023 from 1,000 general population Americans.