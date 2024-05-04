Enemy Attacks Nikopol With Artillery And Kamikaze Drones, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 57-year-old woman was injured.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy was shelling Nikopol during the day. They fired at the city with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 57-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition. Fires broke out in two households. The fire destroyed a garage and a car. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the flames,” Lysak wrote. Read also:
Civilian injured in Nikopol
as result of Russian shelling
According to him, a total of 17 houses and six outbuildings were damaged due to enemy attacks. Three garages and a car were damaged. Also, an enterprise, a dozen solar panels. Three power lines were damaged.
As reported, today. On May 4, air defense destroyed a KAR Kh-59/69 guided missile in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
MENAFN04052024000193011044ID1108173789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.