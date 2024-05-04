Enemy Attacks Nikopol With Artillery And Kamikaze Drones, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 57-year-old woman was injured.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy was shelling Nikopol during the day. They fired at the city with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 57-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition. Fires broke out in two households. The fire destroyed a garage and a car. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the flames,” Lysak wrote.

Civilian injured inas result of Russian shelling

According to him, a total of 17 houses and six outbuildings were damaged due to enemy attacks. Three garages and a car were damaged. Also, an enterprise, a dozen solar panels. Three power lines were damaged.

As reported, today. On May 4, air defense destroyed a KAR Kh-59/69 guided missile in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.