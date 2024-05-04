Mauritius-Based VC Firm Good Capital To Invest $25M In Indian AI Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 4 (KNN)

Good Capital, a Mauritius-based venture capital firm, announced plans on Friday to invest USD 25 million (around Rs 200 crore) in Indian artificial intelligence (AI) startups during the current fiscal year.

The USD 25 million investment will come from Good Capital's Fund II corpus of USD 50 million, which is expected to be deployed by 2027.

"The total fund is USD 50 million which is planned to be utilised by 2027. Out of this, Good Capital is deploying USD 25 million in AI startups empowering intermediaries, and plans to deploy this amount by 2025," said Arjun Malhotra, General Partner at Good Capital, reported BS.

Good Capital aims to invest in 15-20 early-stage and Series A AI startups across sectors like cleantech, e-commerce, edtech, healthtech, SaaS, and deeptech.



The investments will target startups using AI and large language models (LLMs) to create novel businesses focused on empowering intermediaries rather than disrupting them.

Currently, 80 per cent of Good Capital's pipeline consists of companies leveraging AI across various industries.



The firm's portfolio includes unicorns like Meesho and LEAD, as well as promising startups such as Entri and Solar Square.

"We are committed to leveraging India's potential as a small-business economy. We invest in startups that leverage local intermediaries' expertise to offer services and products with low acquisition costs and high conversion rates," Malhotra stated.

(KNN Bureau)