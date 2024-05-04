Prime Minister Meets With French Minister Of Armed Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani today met with French Minister of the Armed Forces HE Sebastien Lecornu, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them further.

It also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly regional and international efforts for an immediate cease-fire, the release of prisoners and hostages, and the sustainable entry of sufficient humanitarian aid across the strip.