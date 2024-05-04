Azerbaijani National Cuisine Presented In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "International Food Festival" was held at the AshgabatInternational School on May 4, Azernews reports.

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistanrepresented its country at the festival.

It was reported by the diplomatic mission.

Delicious food and sweets of Azerbaijani national cuisine werepresented to attendees at the festival, which was set up in acorner reserved for the Azerbaijan Embassy in Turkmenistan. Theparticipants were informed of the national food and sweets of thecountry.

Furthermore, books and brochures related to the history, cultureand tourism potential of Azerbaijan were displayed and distributedat the event. Banners related to azerbaijan tourism websitewere displayed.

National cuisine, photo postcards, souvenirs, and handcrafteditems related to Azerbaijan were welcomed by festival guests.