Russia Puts Zelensky On Wanted List

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has been declared wanted in Russia.

The relevant file appeared in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Astra Telegram channel reports, according to Ukrinform.

It remains unclear, what charges have been pressed against the Ukrainian leader. It is briefly noted that the Ukrainian president is wanted under an unspecified article of Russia's Criminal Code.

No reports came out previously of a criminal case being initiated against Zelensky.

Late last year, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, was also declared wanted.