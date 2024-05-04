Azerbaijan Holds Third Meeting Of COP29 Organizing Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 4, the third meeting of the Organizing Committee was heldin connection with the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speakers at the meeting were the Head of the PresidentialAdministration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of theOrganizing Committee Samir Nuriyev, Minister of Ecology and NaturalResources, President-Designate of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev, Assistantto the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov,Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, MP Sevinj Fataliyeva, DeputyHead of the Department of Foreign Policy of the PresidentialAdministration, head of the secretariat of the COP29 OrganizingCommittee, Habib Mikayilli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs,COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev and others.

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and Chairman of the COP29 Organizing Committee SamirNuriyev provided information about the work done within theframework of the preparatory process for COP29 during the periodsince the last meeting and the implementation of the Action Planfor COP29 in this regard in accordance with the tasks of thePresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Samir Nuriyev pointed out that the logo and slogan of COP29 havebeen determined. He said that "Let's be united for the sake of agreen world!" was chosen as the motto of COP29.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee emphasized that thedesign and on-site preparations are currently being carried out inand around the stadium as he stated that the COP29 and the Leaders'Summit will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Speaking about the priorities of Azerbaijan during COP29, SamirNuriyev pointed out that the preparation of the Action Agenda ofthe COP29 Presidency is in its final phase.