Reps Of Religious Denominations Visit Albanian Temples In Azerbaijan's Sugovushan, Talish

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of religious denominations operating inAzerbaijan have visited the Sugovushan settlement and Talishvillage liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

The trip was organized by the State Committee for Work withReligious Entities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On the threshold of the Easter holiday, representatives ofreligious denominations visited Albanian temples in thesesettlements. Religious rites were performed and festive prayerswere recited.

A festive table was set up in the courtyard of the temple in thevillage of Talysh, where there were kulichi and other traditionalsweets. Along with the ministers of the Orthodox Church, Muslimsalso took part in the celebration.

“Today we gathered together on the eve of Easter with theparticipation of representatives of different religiousdenominations and communities, and this once again became a vividexample of religious tolerance, solidarity, and harmony inAzerbaijan. This is the way of life in Azerbaijan. Representativesof all religious denominations operating in Azerbaijan live as onefamily. This is our national treasure. The main task facing all ofus is to protect this national treasure, strengthen it, and pass iton to the younger generation. This is an example of solidarity andunity that Azerbaijan demonstrates to the whole world,” DeputyChairman of the State Committee for Work with ReligiousOrganizations Siyavush Heydarov said.